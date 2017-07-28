Watch New Middle-earth: Shadow Of War Trailer With Silicon Valley Actor Kumail Nanjiani

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment recently announced that Silicon Valley and The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani has been cast in Middle-earth: Shadow of War as an Orc. Today, we got a new look at what Nanjiani's Orc will be like.

In a new trailer, Nanjiani discusses his role and talks about the personality of the Orc that he plays. The Agonizer, as the Orc is called in-game, is a pretty fierce-looking monster--but he doesn't act the part. Check it out above.

"He wants to be badass, he wants to be cool, but he really second-guesses himself and he overthinks everything," Nanjiani says in the video. "He writes these insults, and then in the moment he's not sure if they're good or if he can commit to them."

Honestly, The Agonizer sounds pretty much like one of Nanjiani's other characters, such as Dinesh Chugtai from Silicon Valley or his various appearances in Portlandia.

Shadow of War launches on October 10 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. WB recently released another trailer that showed the infamous character Shelob as a human. You can see that video here.