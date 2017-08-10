Watch Life Is Strange: Before The Storm’s Soundtrack Come To Life

Life is Strange: Before the Storm publisher Square Enix is promising the upcoming game's story will be full of raw emotion as the player guides main character Chloe Price. In a newly released video, Square Enix claims the game's soundtrack will play an important part in telling Chloe's story.

"Life is Strange is a game that evokes a lot of emotion in people and, alongside great storytelling and characterization, [its music] plays a huge role in this," said Square Enix's Jon Brooke, adding that's why the developer turned to indie band Daughter to create the game's music. You can hear the band explain how music fits into the story in the new video below.

"We loved the story on first read as it centers around realistic female lead characters who are emotional, intelligent, sensitive and badass in equal measure. I think the characters themselves have really inspired the soundscapes we have created," said Elena Tonra, Daughter's lead singer.

Before the Storm is the prequel to the critically acclaimed game Life is Strange. It focuses on Chloe Price, who was introduced in the previous game as character Max Caulfield's friend. Set three years before Life is Strange, the game will tell Chloe's story, much of which will revolve around her struggles following the death of her father and her relationship with the character Rachel.

The soundtrack, called Music from Before The Storm, will be released on September 1 and features all the tracks from the game plus more songs from Daughter. It comes out just a day after Life is Strange: Before the Storm's first episode, called Awake, is released for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You can preorder the entire game, which is comprised of three episodes, for $17. There's also a deluxe edition for $25 that includes a bonus episode, a mixtape mode, and an exclusive outfit pack.

Earlier this month, GameSpot sat down with Life is Strange: Before the Storm's developers to talk about making the game and why it will be only three episodes. You can read our full interview here.