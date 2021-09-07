Watch Hellblade 2 Developer Ninja Theory Burn Senua's Clothing For Research

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 developer Ninja Theory has been revealing tidbits of information about the upcoming game, and the latest tweet from the studio shows just how far it's willing to go to achieve fashionable accuracy.

"Sometimes to create, you must first destroy," Ninja Theory tweeted as someone at the studio took a blowtorch to some leather material that looks similar to the costume that Senua actress and video editor Melina Juergens wore recently.

It's not a video of the office pyromaniac in action--probably--but a demonstration of how Ninja Theory plans to use real-world assets in its games, creating a library of scorched materials that it can reference when needed. "It's high-quality scans like this that will help us reach an amazing level of detail in our games," the developer explained in a separate tweet that showed off the digital replica.

Ninja Theory showed off some behind-the-scenes footage from Hellblade II at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, which founder Tameem Antoniades said came from a "chunky slice" of the game that had been developed exclusively so far for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

It's still early days though, and Ninja Theory is looking to create something more ambitious than a simple sequel so Hellblade II won't be arriving anytime soon. For more on the game and the impressive amount of prep work being done for it, you can watch Juergens undergo warrior training as part of her process to make Senua more authentic.