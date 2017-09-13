Watch Ghost Recon: Wildlands' New PvP Mode, Ghost War, In Action; Open Beta Starts Soon

It's been a long wait for a PvP mode in Ghost Recon: Wildlands, but we recently got a good look at Ghost War in action. The upcoming mode, which will be available for free, allows two teams to take one another on in what amounts to deathmatch.

As shown off in the video above, Ghost War is a 4v4 mode that supports revives. It does not, however, include vehicles or more complex objectives--at least at this point. Matches play out as a best-of-three affair with 10-minute rounds. At launch, there are eight maps and 12 classes available, only six of which we were actually able to try out.

A free PvP mode for Wildlands was announced way back in March as part of Ubisoft's post-launch plans for the game, which also included other free updates and paid DLC. Those expansions have already been released, while Ghost War is still to come sometime this fall. An open beta for Ghost War was announced last month and is now scheduled for September 21-25.

If you haven't tried it for yourself, a free trial of Wildlands will allow you to check out five hours of the game on PS4 or Xbox One. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Wildlands was the best-selling game during the first half of 2017.