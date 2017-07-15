Watch First Trailer For Disney's New A Wrinkle In Time Movie

The Disney film adaption of author Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time received its first trailer today during Disney's D23 conference. The original sci-fi story dates back to the 1960s, but this is obviously a much more modern take on the children's space-bending classic.

The film is directed by Ana DuVernay, best known for the 2014 drama Selma, and the film's central protagonist, Meg Murray, will be played by Storm Reid (12 Years a Slave). Other cast highlights include Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis, and Mindy Kaling. The film is set to release on March 9 next year.

You might not know that Disney also made the book into a TV film back in 2003 (though it wasn't broadcast until 2004).

We'll be covering D23 live all weekend, so stay tuned for even more Disney, Marvel, and potentially Star-Wars news.