Watch Final Fantasy 15 PC Running At 4K

Final Fantasy XV is coming to PC next year, which means that you'll soon be able to throw a whole lot of processing power at it. Today, Nvidia released a video showing some of what you can expect from FFXV running on a high-end machine.

The short video showcases some gameplay clips of the game running at 4K resolution with a lot of PC-exclusive graphical effects enabled. You can watch the video below, but you'll need a 4K screen to see it at full resolution.

FFXV on PC will feature a lot of other graphics tech from Nvidia, such as Nvidia's Turf Effects and Voxel Ambient Occlusion systems. You can read all about the tech that's coming to the port here.

Final Fantasy XV launches on PC in early 2018; contrary to earlier reports, its file size will not be 170 GB. In other news, an Assassin's Creed tie-in launched today on PS4 and Xbox One.