Watch DuckTales 2017 Reboot's First Episode For Free Right Now

We've seen some teases and small bits of the new DuckTales reboot over the past year, including the cast singing the theme song and a trailer. But now we can get our best impression of the show yet, as you can check out the first episode for free.

"Woo-oo!," as the episode is titled, takes the form of an hour-long movie of sorts on TV; its runtime is about 44 minutes. It can be purchased for free on Amazon or Google Play. Alternatively, you can simply head over to YouTube and watch it on Disney XD's channel or in the embed below.

The episode recently premiered on Disney XD proper, where future episodes will begin airing on September 23. They'll also be available through Disney XD's video on-demand channels.

While the reboot of any classic property will garner skepticism, there's no questioning the lineup of talent voicing the characters. David Tennant plays Scrooge McDuck, while Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec), and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) voice Huey, Dewey, and Louie, respectively. Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) plays Launchpad, while Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Allison Janney (The West Wing), and Paul F. Tompkins (Comedy Bang Bang) are also among those contributing voices for the show.