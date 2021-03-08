Watch Dogs: Legion's Online Mode Has Been Delayed On PC

Watch Dogs: Legion PC players will have to be a little bit more patient before they explore London's boroughs with friends, as the game's online mode has been indefinitely delayed. Ubisoft revealed that certain GPUs were causing several game-crashing bugs, resulting in the delay.

"We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," Ubisoft posted on Twitter. "The team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the launch date as soon as possible."

Ubisoft didn't reveal which GPU was causing problems for the online mode or an exact timeframe for when the fix will be applied, but the multiplayer will still arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 on March 9.

This isn't the first time that the multiplayer mode has been delayed. It was originally scheduled to arrive in December but was postponed so that Ubisoft could fix other lingering issues in the game's single-player.

When it does arrive this week and eventually on PC, Watch Dogs: Legion's multiplayer will be a separate offering entirely. You'll need to rebuild your DeadSec faction from the ground up, but the grind will be made easier and there'll be plenty of co-op missions, a Tactical Op mode, and PvP starring the game's handy robotic hackers called Spiderbot Arena.

Dark Souls-style invasions are also coming to Watch Dogs Legion, which will let you sneak around as an NPC and steal data from other players.