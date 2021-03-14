Explaining NFT, The New Crypto Craze Halo Infinite Details Starfield Update Bethesda-Xbox Exclusivity Robolox Stock TMNT Game

Watch Dogs: Legion Will Get Cross-Play And Cross-Gen Support, But Not Yet

Online play finally came to the game recently after several months of delays.

By on

Comments

Watch Dogs: Legion launched back in 2020 without an online multiplayer mode, and the mode finally launched last week for most platforms. The game is available with cross-buy support between console generations, but the game doesn’t support any sort of cross-play. However, that is going to change in a future update.

The game’s official Twitter account confirmed this when replying to a fan’s request, saying that the development team will be adding it in a later update. It didn’t give a date for when this update will happen and based on the delays we’ve seen for Legion’s online mode already--it was originally set to come out months ago--Ubisoft Toronto is likely working to make sure it runs smoothly before moving on to adding more features.

The previous Watch Dogs games have both included multiplayer modes, as well, and they didn’t try to deliver the exact same experience as the single-player portion but with more people. In the original game, for instance, you could use a separate phone app to attempt to stop a player running around on the ground. It was a novel idea given the phone-hacking interface the series is known for.

Watch Dogs: Legion is one of several Ubisoft games that feature cross-buy support, meaning you can buy the PS4 copy and play it on PS5 or buy the Xbox One copy and play it on Xbox Series X. The same is not universally true for the reverse--the physical games with PS5 branding will only work on the newer consoles, but the Xbox game supports Smart Delivery, so it will work on either and automatically install the correct version.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare Community Reacts To Cold War Takeover
  2. Game Dev Direct Day 1 and Paradox Insider Livestream
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Star Wars Battlefront 2's Guns
  4. Evolution Of TMNT Games
  5. How Demon's Souls' Voice Actor Made Dying Sound Convincing
  6. PS5 Cracks Down On Cheaters | Console Crew
  7. Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Video Review
  8. League Of Legends - Client, Clarity, And State Of The Game: LoL pls Update Trailer
  9. Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist Story Trailer
  10. The Crew 2: The Agency Story Trailer
  11. Xbox Game Pass - Play 20 Iconic Bethesda Games Now Trailer
  12. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – New Platforms Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: What To Know About Watch Dogs: Legion Online

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Stadia
Watch Dogs: Legion
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)