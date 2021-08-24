Watch Dogs: Legion Update Is Live, Adds New Game Modes And Assassin's Creed DLC

Title Update 5.5 for Watch Dogs: Legion is now live. It includes a bevy of new things, such as new game modes and crossover content.

Resistance Mode is a brand-new and challenging way to experience Watch Dogs: Legion's campaign. It ramps up the difficulty higher, such as upgrading all enemies to Elite status, decreasing your max ammunition, disabling tube station fast travel, and permadeath always being on.

The PvP Invasion mode returns, in which Invaders will try to complete a download on the other team's members. In Watch Dogs: Legion, Invaders have new tricks, such as being able to swap to other operatives without being noticed. The goal of the Search team is to prevent the download from finishing.

Extraction is Watch Dogs: Legion's version of the classic Capture-The-Flag type mode. It's a four-player free-for-all game where you obtain crypto drives and must race across the city to upload the data from them, with the other players trying to stop you.

Additionally, there is a new crossover event with the Assassin's Creed franchise. Two new single-player missions and two new world missions will be added. Darcy Clarkson, a member of the British Brotherhood of Assassins during the 21st century, is part of the Season Pass content.

There are a variety of new gadgets too, like the Eagle Drone and iconic Hidden Blade, as well as an Assassin's Gun and Assassin's Dart Gun.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.