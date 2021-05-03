Watch Dogs: Legion Update Drops May 4, Adds New Characters

Watch Dogs: Legion's first major update drops May 4, and it brings some new content to the game. For Season Pass owners, the patch will introduce a new playable hero character named Mina Sidhu, a former test subject who uses the powers of mind control to manipulate her enemies. Season Pass owners can also play a new DedSec Stories mission that focuses on a minister who is selling London's antiquities to the highest bidder.

For those who don't own the Season Pass, there's still plenty of free content to enjoy, including two new operatives and enhanced operative customization. The online mode also has added three new co-op missions, five new solo assignments, and two co-op gadgets, including offense and defensive drones. Check out the trailer below for more details.

As part of the rollout for this new update, Ubisoft has detailed some of its plans for further Legion updates. Free players will receive access to two new PvP modes at the end of May: Extraction and Invasion. Season Pass owners will get a new storyline in late June titled Bloodline, which introduces Aiden Pearce back into the world of Watch Dogs, as well as Wrench from Watch Dogs 2. Darcy from Assassin's Creed will also make an appearance in August as part of a crossover update featuring new missions and an Assassin's Creed-themed world event.