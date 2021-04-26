Watch Dogs: Legion Update 4.0 Delayed To May 4

The next big patch for Watch Dogs: Legion has been pushed back a week, as the team at Ubisoft says it discovered some issues in the late stages of development. As a result, title update 4.0, which had been scheduled for late April, will instead release on May 4.

Ubisoft shared a brief statement on Twitter, but did not go into details about the issues it encountered. It did say that these are problems that need to be addressed before deployment, to launch the update "in the best shape it can be." It also said that the extra time will allow it to continue to work on bugs that players have reported recently, since the update will also include more fixes.

"We are really excited about you playing our upcoming content on Watch Dogs: Legion, and seeing your reactions to our roadmap has been fantastic," the team stated. "Thanks for your ongoing support and passion."

An update regarding TU 4.0 from the Watch Dogs: Legion team: pic.twitter.com/1eBhDZORFn — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) April 26, 2021

According to Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion roadmap, the next update will feature a new hero character who wields mind control powers and a new mission as paid content in the season pass. Alongside that, the update will include free content composed of new co-op missions, new assignments, more character customization, and two new regular characters.