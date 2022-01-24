Watch Dogs: Legion Has No More Updates Planned

Aside from Online Mode's upcoming fifth season, Watch Dogs Legion won't have any other future updates.

By on

Comments

Ubisoft has confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion's 5.6 title update from September 2021 was its last. While the game's online mode will still receive content for its upcoming fifth season, that mode will see the content from seasons 3-5 placed on a rotational schedule.

"TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion. However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards," the game's developers wrote in an update. "The game has grown by leaps and bounds, with a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near future city to an action-packed Online Mode. We couldn't be prouder of the game we've created, and we appreciate all of you who've joined us on this journey in London over the year. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion."

Since its launch back in October 2020, Watch Dogs: Legion saw a steady stream of content released over several months. Besides several patches, the game's DLC saw the return of original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pierce, an Assassin's Creed crossover, and a zombies mode allowed players to live out their own 28 Days Later fantasy.

Ubisoft's still got several new games to focus on in 2022, having kicked off the year with Rainbow Six Extraction. As for the rest of 2022, the company still has Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland expected to release this year.

Beyond those games, development on the next Splinter Cell is being headed up by Ubisoft Toronto, the main studio that produced Watch Dogs Legion.

