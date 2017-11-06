Watch Dogs Is Free Right Now On PC, Here's How To Get It

For whatever reason, Ubisoft is now offering the PC version of Watch Dogs for free. Now through November 13 you can get the 2014 open-world action game for the low, low price of $0.00. You need to register for Ubisoft's Uplay service to get the freebie, but once you do that, you can pick up the game for free right here.

This offer only applies to the PC edition of Watch Dogs, not the console versions. Watch Dogs is set in Chicago and stars a character named Aiden Pearce. The big gameplay hook is that you can manipulate the world around you through your cellphone.

GameSpot's Watch Dogs review scored it an 8/10. Our review praised the game's hacking elements, the varied activities you can so, and its clever mission design.

The sequel Watch Dogs 2 was released in November 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We enjoyed the sequel, too, giving it an 8/10 in our Watch Dogs 2 review.