Watch Dogs Fashion Line Will Dress You Up As A Boring-But-Stylish Hacker

If you're looking to do some quick cosplay as the least-interesting character in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs series, then fashion brand SuperGroupies has you covered. The company is releasing a watch, coat, bag, and wallet that has been inspired by the vigilante fashion of Watch Dogs' first protagonist, Aiden Pearce, with preorders opening up from today and until February 6.

The main piece of this ensemble, a $230 coat, is modeled after the one used in-game by Aiden Pearce and stylized for daily use. It also comes with a black mask cover imitating Aiden's neckwarmer scarf that doubles as a hacktivist disguise. Don't do crime though; that's strictly illegal stuff.

Gotta look hacktastic

Gallery

Moving on to the accessories, you can keep time with a $220 chronograph watch that has a black and white view of Chicago from the ctOS on the main dial and an "Everything is Under CTRL" metallic inscription. The 60-minute and 60-second chronograph counters also sport a DedSec logo-inspired ASCII art skull emblem and the Fox symbol respectively.

Lastly, the bag and wallet will be available for $150 and $110 respectively. The coat, bag, and wallet are expected to ship in late June this year, while the watch will arrive later in August.

Watch Dogs: Legion hasn't been in the news much since it launched in late 2020. Aside from a few updates, a crossover with Assassin's Creed, and downloadable campaign content that starred Pearce, the game's last notable addition was Legion of the Dead. A free update available to all players, Legion of the Dead tasks teams of four players to survive a zombie horde that has infested the streets of London, and escape with as many supplies as possible.