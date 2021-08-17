Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Dead By Daylight Update Best Hulu Originals New Game Pass Games

Watch Dog: Legion's Assassin's Creed Crossover Trailer Features Lots Of Stabbing

A new playable Assassin's Creed character is coming to Watch Dogs: Legion, and she looks ready to put her hidden blade to good use.

By on

2 Comments

Assassin's Creed is coming to Watch Dogs: Legion in a big way, with a new trailer showcasing a new playable member of the Assassin's Brotherhood who comes equipped with the order's signature hidden blade.

The trailer shows off the futuristic new assassin, Darcy, sneaking her way through London while showing some unsuspecting guards just how deadly her hidden blade can be. It also puts a spotlight on some new Assassin Brotherhood locations that could have some fascinating story connections for fans of the series.

Click To Unmute
  1. Rainbow Six Siege: Lion Elite Set - Resident Evil Collaboration Trailer
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Teaser Trailer
  3. The Secret To A Happy Life From Playing Games
  4. Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda Gameplay Breakdown Livestream
  5. Samurai Shodown - Official Baiken DLC Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  6. Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal in Warzone
  7. Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda Gameplay Breakdown Livestream
  8. 9 Reasons Battlefield 3 Was The Best
  9. 33 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  10. The TimeSplitters Trilogy Is Still Great 16 Years Later
  11. Firearms Expert Reacts To TimeSplitters Franchise Guns
  12. Battlefield 2042 - Irish Specialist Breakdown And How Story Works

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Watch Dogs Legion Assassin's Creed Crossover Trailer

Darcy will be available to owners of Watch Dogs: Legion's season pass, and is playable in the main game or online for what Ubisoft is calling "the ultimate stealth-based Watch Dogs: Legion experience."

While Darcy will be exclusive to the season pass, other pieces of content coming as part of the game's August 24 update will be available to all players for free. Two new story missions are being added, along with new world missions, new player vs. player modes, and a new standalone zombies mode called Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead.

Despite Darcy's upcoming arrival, Watch Dogs: Legion producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan said last October that the appearance of an Assassin's Creed character in Watch Dogs does not mean the two game franchise's are canonically connected, but is instead "just to really have fun and build a character that is heavily inspired by Assasssin's Creed."

Watch Dogs: Legion has seen a steady stream of content updates since it release in October 2020, receiving new characters, missions, and online multiplayer. The game's latest Assassin's Creed-themed update comes hot on the heels of the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion, The Siege of Paris, which put an emphasis on more classic, stealth-based Assassin's Creed gameplay. The developer of the expansion, Ubisoft Singapore, is reportedly being investigated by a local labor rights group following accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the studio.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Watch Dogs: Legion
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)