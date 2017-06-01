Watch Diablo 3's Necromancer Intro Cinematic

Ahead of the release of Diablo III's Rise of the Necromancer pack, Blizzard has unveiled the opening campaign cinematic for the Necromancer class.

The cinematic is available with both male and female narration and, in typical Blizzard fashion, sets the stage for the Necromancer's quest with highly stylized animation. You can watch both versions of the cinematic below.

The Rise of the Necromancer pack was initially unveiled at BlizzCon 2016 and is slated to roll out alongside the new content in Patch 2.6.0. Along with the Necromancer class, which has been in closed beta since April 11 (and was recently updated to include new bonuses), the pack introduces new cosmetics, two additional slash tabs, and two more character slots.

The Necromancer class itself has a "huge variety of skills," according to Blizzard. Among other supernatural abilities, the class has a skill called Army of the Dead that summons a skeletal army to join you in battle and deals 3000% weapon damage. We have a more thorough rundown of the Necromancer's skills here.

Blizzard hasn't revealed when it'll be releasing Patch 2.6.0, though the developer promises that more news "is on the horizon."