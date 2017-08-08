Watch Destiny 2's Epic New Multiplayer Trailer

There's a new trailer showing off Destiny 2's competitive multiplayer, and we're getting a look at the total carnage that erupts in the game's 4v4 battles.

"Enter the Crucible to fight, to conquer, to crush...Don't be captured, show your enemy what a real fight looks like," says the trailer's narrator, Lord Shaxx, as the game's three central classes--Hunter, Titan, and Warlock--and their abilities are showcased. Check out the new trailer below.

In May, developer Bungie announced it would be overhauling the series' multiplayer in Destiny 2. The game will limit competitive multiplayer to 4v4, focusing on battles between smaller teams. Game director Luke Smith said the changes are caused by Bungie's desire to rethink "the Crucible from first principles."

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and for PC on October 24. GameSpot has extensive Destiny 2 coverage here, including the latest news on the PC version, which is getting a beta test later in August. You can read everything the PC beta includes here, including the Countdown and Control competitive multiplayer modes.