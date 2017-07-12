Watch Conan Play The Gorgeous Indie Game Cuphead With Kate Upton

The latest installment in Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer segment has arrived. In this latest silly video, the late night TV host and comedian plays the gorgeous Xbox One and PC indie game Cuphead alongside supermodel Kate Upton.

As you can imagine, this clip is not entirely about video games.

Upton is no stranger to video game promotions, as she starred in the highly successful Game of War ads before being replaced by singer Mariah Carey.

Cuphead was first shown during Microsoft's E3 press conference back in 2014; it immediately caught people's attention thanks to its visual style, which resembles that of 1930s-era cartoons. The project has since expanded in scope, and at this year's E3, we finally got a release date: It's due out on September 29. It supports Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing you to buy a digital copy on PC or Xbox One and access it on both platforms.

The game is being developed by StudioMDHR. The outfit recently confirmed that Cuphead will never ever come to PlayStation 4, as it's a lifetime exclusive for Xbox One and PC.

This is the first Clueless Gamer video since June's episode about Nintendo's fighting game Arms. The funny spot featured actor Will Arnett alongside Conan--watch it here.

TBS has reportedly greenlit a Clueless Gamer spinoff show, though O'Brien apparently will not host it.