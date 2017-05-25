Watch Conan O'Brien Train With Wonder Woman In This Silly Video

To promote the new movie Wonder Woman, comedian and late night TV host Conan O'Brien trained with the film's star, Gal Gadot for a silly segment for his show.

Gadot trained for sixth months to prepare for her leading role Wonder Woman, but O'Brien wanted to get in shape much faster than that. You can probably imagine where this video goes... O'Brien asks Gadot at one point if he could be her love interest in a sequel, and with the magic of video editing, it looks like it's going to happen (it is not going to happen).

Gadot served in the actual Israeli army, so O'Brien--who declares himself a Girl Scout in the video--really never stood a chance.

Early box office predictions suggest that Wonder Woman will have a solid opening weekend, with a take of at least $65 million in its first three days. While this is well below the openings for previous DC movies Suicide Squad ($133 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), it is in line with the debut for such Marvel films as Captain America: The First Avenger ($65 million) and Ant-Man ($57.2 million).

In other news, a new poster for Wonder Woman has been released showing the character hoisting a tank over her head. For lots more on Wonder Woman, which opens on June 2, check out GameSpot's roundup feature, "Everything We Know About The Wonder Woman Movie."