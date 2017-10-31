Watch Captain America Kill Orcs On Xbox One X This Week

Captain America actor Chris Evans is going to kill some orcs to promote the launch of the Xbox One X. Microsoft has announced that Evans and "a few surprise celebrity friends" will play Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor on Xbox One as part of a livestream coming tomorrow, November 1.

The stream will begin at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on the Mixer Xbox Channel. In an Xbox Wire blog post, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg said Evans is "super pumped" to play Shadow of War (and presumably get paid to do so) with his unnamed celebrity pals.

This is part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Sessions, a campaign where the company brings in celebrities to play games on Xbox. This kicked off with DJ Khaled playing Madden NFL 18 back in August, while late night TV host James Corden played FIFA 18 in September. UFC star Ronda Rousey played Assassin's Creed Origins last week.

Shadow of War launched in October for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Just last week, Warner Bros. announced the game's DLC roadmap, confirming there will be four expansions, which add new tribes and stories.

As for the Xbox One X, the smallest and most powerful console Microsoft has ever made launches worldwide on November 7. We'll have much more on the system in the days and weeks ahead, so keep checking back for more.