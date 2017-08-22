Watch Assassin's Creed: Origins' New Cinematic Trailer

We've already seen quite a bit of Assassin's Creed: Origins' new and improved gameplay, and today Ubisoft gave us a better idea of what we can expect from the game's story. A new cinematic trailer sets the stage, revealing that the game will take place in a country on the brink of catastrophic war.

The video portrays a deeply divided Egypt, with several different forces all laying claim to the region. Ptolemy, Cleopatra, and Julius Caesar are vying for power and revenge, and they amass armies to fight each other. Check it out in the embed above.

Intrigue and political maneuvering are familiar ground in the Assassin's Creed series; Assassin's Creed III, for example, tasked you with completing your own, personal quests while also navigating through the guerrilla war between American colonists and the British Army. It'll be interesting to see how Origins deals with these themes as they appeared in the Ptolemy era.

Ubisoft released another cinematic trailer during Gamescom which introduces the leaders and pivotal characters in the game. In addition, in a recent interview with GameSpot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillamot said that Origin's best console version will be on Xbox One X. "We did a deal with Microsoft on Assassin's Creed: Origins," said Guillemot, "which is taking really good advantage of the power of the machine."

Assassin's Creed: Origins launches on October 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.