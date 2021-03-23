Watch Anthony Mackie Try Xbox Game Pass For The First Time

Microsoft is going all-out to promote Xbox Game Pass, and part of that is recruiting The Falcon the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie for a new video. In the Xbox Sessions video, Mackie tries out Xbox Game Pass for the first time--and he's a big fan.

In the video, Mackie checks out games like Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and more, and he shares some anecdotes about his life and family as it relates to gaming.

Mackie believes the best part of Game Pass is that it has a wealth of titles to choose from, whatever you might be interested in. This is the idea that Microsoft has been pushing to help promote Game Pass.

"That's the best part--being able to find games that you can play and enjoy. So that's what I like most about Game Pass. There's so many different games, which is exactly what I need," he said.

Xbox Game Pass had 18 million subscribers as of January 2021. The catalog grows each month with additional titles, including 20 from Bethesda that arrived this month after Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax. The former Nintendo Switch-exclusive Octopath Traveler is coming on March 25. For more, check out all the games coming to and leaving Game Pass in March.

In addition to older back-catalog games, Xbox Game Pass features first-party games that release into the program day-and-date, which means subscribers can play Halo Infinite this fall at no extra cost.

