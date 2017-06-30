Watch Amazing War For The Planet Of The Apes VFX Video

While all major blockbusters have impressive visual effects these days, few are as incredible as the Planet of the Apes movies. Explosions and robots are one thing, but the believable, sympathetic primate heroes of the hit sci-fi series are an amazing creation. A new promo video for the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes reveals the motion capture process that turns star Andy Serkis into ape leader Caesar. Check it out below:

War for the Planet of the Apes arrives in theaters next month. Earlier this week the final trailer was released--watch it here. You can check out earlier trailers here and here.

In a recent interview with Empire, director Matt Reeves spoke about the movies that influenced War for the Planet of the Apes. "I wanted this film to be like a Biblical epic," he said. "Mark [Bomback, co-writer] and I looked at classic war movies: The Bridge on the River Kwai, Patton, Apocalypse Now. But we were also thinking in terms of things such as The Ten Commandments. I wanted it to feel very intimate in the foreground, but with grand vistas always dwarfing [the characters]. In a sense, it's about these two species pitted against each other and nature being greater than both of them. I wanted a David Lean ape movie."

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on July 14, 2017. Check out GameSpot's review here.