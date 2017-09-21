Watch 40 Minutes Of The Evil Within 2

We recently played a new chapter of The Evil Within 2, a rather harrowing section of the game framed by two boss fights. These scenes recall the more action-driven side of survival horror and slightly less on the psychological aspects of the genre. These sections recall the earlier works of producer Shinji Mikami like Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, where facing bosses head on is seldom the sensible thing to do. Instead, survival means running to maintain some distance between you and a boss, while scavenging for whatever items and ammo you can find. And if this meaty slice is any indication of the full game, expect The Evil Within 2 to have its share of mild brain-teasers when it drops on October 13, 2017.