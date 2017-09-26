Watch 28 Minutes Of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

In Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, recurring hero B.J. Blazkowicz is older, probably wiser, and definitely has new tricks up his sleeves. In a recent playthrough of a chapter set in New Orleans, we learned that B.J. will have access to a number of mobility enhancements called contraptions. A constrictor grants him access to tight spaces like air vents, stilts gives him vertical mobility plus a better view of the immediate lay of the land, and a ramming attack allows him to break through the game's less structurally sound walls. The gameplay clip above not only shows these contraptions in action but also what you can pull off once you've tamed the menacing panzerhunds! Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus comes out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27, 2017 as well as Nintendo Switch on in 2018.