Watch 28 Minutes Of Skyrim On PlayStation VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim comes to PlayStation VR on November 17. Ahead of that, we got to try out the game and head to Tamriel in a way we never have before. Check out the video embedded above to see a whopping 28 minutes of footage.

In the video, Bethesda explains Skyrim VR to us as GameSpot's Nick Margherita plays the game. It uses the PS VR headset and PlayStation Move controllers. One cool thing is that you can twist your hand around and see all sides of whatever weapon you have equipped. You'll also get a peek at the Minority Report-like menus.

Skyrim for PlayStation VR was announced at E3 this year. PS VR is not the only new platform that Skyrim is coming to, as a Nintendo Switch edition is also due out this month.

In other news about Bethesda VR games, you can watch 10 minutes of Doom VFR Edition right here. That game launches on December 1 for PS VR and HTC Vive.