Watch 20 Minutes Of Beautiful Monster Hunter: World Gameplay

Capcom has released more footage of Monster Hunter: World, the first new home console installment in the popular hunting series since 2010. The video, which you can watch above, showcases over 20 minutes of single-player gameplay and gives fans a much closer look at the game's lively world and ecosystem.

Like other Monster Hunter titles, World places players in the role of a hunter who must take on missions that typically involve hunting and trapping giant dinosaur-like creatures. The new video begins with a simple quest: players must locate a monster that has been terrorizing the research commission. The monster lives in a densely wooded area called the Ancient Forest and marks its territory with mucus. The quest tasks players with exploring the forest and following the mucus to the monster.

Right from the outset, the video showcases some new gameplay features Capcom has introduced in World. Players can now use glowing insects called "scout flies" to lead them in the direction of the monster's trail. The video also shows off the Slinger, a new, multipurpose tool that players can use during a hunt. In addition to functioning like a grappling hook that allows players to swing across chasms, the Slinger can shoot ammo to distract and lead monsters to a certain area.

The highlight of the video, however, is the world itself. Locations in Monster Hunter: World are much larger than in previous games, and each feels more like a genuine ecosystem than ever before thanks to their greater level of detail. Early on in the video, a new, iguana-like beast called a Great Jagras can be seen devouring another monster; when the player follows it back to its nest, the Great Jagras is seen feeding its young. Later, after the target monster has been located, the player leaps onto its back and crashes it into a tree, which collapses and traps the monster beneath a tangle of leaves and vines.

Monster Hunter: World is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, with a PC releasing following later. You can read our impressions of the special live demo we got to see at E3 2017 here. We also got a chance to talk with Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about why World leaves behind handhelds and how the return to home consoles influenced the game's design.