Wasteland 3 Dev's Next Game Seems To Be A FPS RPG

InXile Entertainment gave us a hint at what possibly may be the studio's next game. The Xbox Twitter account tweeted out, "What kind of game should I play next?" as an attempt to engage with its audience. However, InXile replied to the tweet, saying "Pulled NEW + FPS + RPG."

No other information was revealed, but we do know that InXile was looking to fill positions to work on a first-person RPG with Unreal Engine 5 back in January. However, the new bit of information here is that it will be a shooter game.

Pulled NEW + FPS + RPG. 🤔 — inXile entertainment (@inXile) May 12, 2021

This project is currently in development, and seems to have started after InXile's acquisition into Xbox Game Studios in 2018. So whatever the studio's new game is, it will most likely be exclusive to devices that support Microsoft's ecosystem such as Xbox and PC.

InXile Entertainment is known for its more top-down CRPG games like Wasteland 3 and Torment: Tides of Numenera, so the studio going in the direction of a FPS RPG is definitely interesting. As for when we'll see any sort of glimpse of this game publicly, that's up in the air. Microsoft is participating in E3 2021, so there might be a chance that the project will be shown there.