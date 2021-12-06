Warzone's Latest Story Trailer Shows Captain Price In The Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone is moving to the Pacific with the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard's first season, and along with it, the game's raucous story. It's not clear how the game's story, usually intertwined with the single-player campaign of the franchise's latest entry, will continue, but a new trailer released today showed that Captain Price is still in the mix.

Taskforce Trident has landed in the Pacific.

What they will uncover will never keep the world same again. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/Neiv3hp58P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 3, 2021

The titular Call of Duty character takes the role of leader for a specialist group called Trident, tasked with staking out a secret Nazi operation in the Pacific. The plane they're flying over the island is, in typical Call of Duty fashion, shot down, with everyone surviving to wreak havoc upon the Axis forces occupying the island below.

Price himself manages to find a bulkhead sticking out of the sand, emblazoned with Nazi insignias, potentially hinting towards the presence of underground bunkers on the Warzone map, Caldera.

Today's trailer also features a few new specialists who will likely be introduced to the game when Vanguard's first season launches on December 8. However, with today's vague trailer it's not clear how Caldera and the story told there will fit in with Warzone's larger story. Previous beats in Warzone's own winding tale have harkened back to the "numbers" from Call of Duty: Black Ops, the emergence of zombies, and a secretive group trying to acquire barrels of extremely deadly nerve gas.

Caldera is set to launch on December 8, along with Call of Duty: Vanguard's first season. Another event in Warzone, Last Hours of Verdansk, is also going live starting today, giving players a potential last look at the Kastovian city.

In other Warzone news, a large number of QA testers at Activision Blizzard's Raven Software, one of the developers behind the massively-successful Call of Duty battle royale, have been laid off, with more firings on the way. In response, 40 QA testers are reportedly walking out until the layoffs are reversed.