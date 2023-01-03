Warzone 2 May Be Getting A Resurgence Map In Season 2 According to Leaks

A new Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Resurgence map may come out as early as next season, according to new leaks. Resurgence is a game mode in Warzone in which players can respawn for most of the game if at least one of their squadmates is alive.

Thanks to an Insider Gaming report, we know that a leak was revealed this past December that showcased Call of Duty World at War's "Castle" map. The report explains that two sources have confirmed that a Resurgence map will be coming in season 2, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

It's worth noting that Resurgence mode hasn't been playable Call of Duty Warzone was brought back as Call of Duty Warzone Caldera in late November.

In addition to the Castle maps being leaked, it was also revealed that Ronin--a playable operator in Call of Duty Modern Warfare--will also be returning. Although Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2 doesn't have an official date yet, it's presumed it'll start after Season 1 ends on February 1.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a free-to-play game. You can download it on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

