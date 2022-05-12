Warner Bros. "Smashlike" MultiVersus Closed Alpha Coming May 19, 2v2 Tournament Announced For Evo 2022

Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games have announced a closed alpha test for MultiVersus--the Smash Bros-esque platform fighter starring Superman, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, and more--for May 19-27.

The announcement came with an 18-minute Devs vs. Pros video showing gameplay of four of the game's characters: Superman, Tom and Jerry, Wonder Woman, and Shaggy. In the video, game director Tony Huynh and principal developer Daniel Kraft face off against professional Smash Bros. players Tyrell “NAKAT” Coleman and James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson.

The closed alpha test will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, featuring rollback netcode via dedicated servers and full cross-play between systems. Players interested in joining the test can sign up at the game's official website.

Along with news of the closed alpha, Warner Bros. also announced a 2v2 tournament for Evo 2022, which will take place August 5-7 in Las Vegas. Evo is the largest fighting game tournament event in the world, and will return to live in-person events for the first time since 2019 this year.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter starring characters from across the Warner Bros. portfolio, from Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry to DC Comics superheroes like Batman and Superman. The game is slated for release sometime this year.