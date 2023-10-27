Warner Bros Slightly Delays Aquaman 2

Warner Bros. recently changed the release date for a lot of its movies set to release in the coming months. Some of these include DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but don't worry because it's only been pushed back a few days.

According to Variety, Aquaman 2 will now hit theaters on December 22. The film was originally scheduled to come out on December 20. Not only does this give Aquaman 2 a traditional Friday release, but it also allows Wonka to stand on its own for a bit when it releases on December 15. This isn't the only change Warner Bros. has made. Robert De Niro's upcoming film "Wise Guys" has changed its name to Alto Knights, a nod to the New York club of the same name.

Alto Knights is a period gangster film that focuses on two Italian-American crime bosses, both played by De Niro, in the middle of the 20th century. In addition to the name being changed, the film will no longer come out on February 2, 2024. Instead, it'll now hit theaters nine months later, on November 14, 2024.

