Warner Bros. Affirms It's Not Making A Profit On DLC Based On Deceased Producer

Michael "4G" Forgey, the executive producer on 2014's Shadow of Mordor, died last year from a rare form of cancer known as glioblastoma. And last week, Warner Bros. announced a DLC character for Middle-earth: Shadow of War--which he also worked on--based on the producer.

Named "Forthog Orcslayer," he is described as an "unstoppable warrior who saves Mordor's mightiest heroes at their moment of greatest need." WB Games said it would donate $3.50 from every $5 purchase of the character to Forgey's family, through the end of December 31, 2019.

As Kotaku explains, the fine print of the offer said it was good in the US, but not in Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Some people raised the question: where would proceeds go in those selected states or from sales made internationally?

We do not know for sure.

But Warner Bros. said on Twitter in response to the concerns that neither Warner Bros. nor developer Monolith will make a profit on the DLC, no matter where it's sold in the world. Here is the official wording: "Neither WBIE nor Monolith will profit from any sales of the Forthog Orc-Slayer DLC regardless of the territory in which that DLC is sold."

We'll report back with more details if and when they become available.

Previously, Forgey's family launched a YouCaring page, where money was being raised to cover his medical expenses and support his children's future. The campaign raised more than $130,000, though it was short of its $300,000 goaI. n addition to Shadow of Mordor, Forgey worked on the first two Gears of War games, Fable, and Conker.

Shadow of War launches on October 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.