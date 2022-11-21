WarioWare: Get It Together Is Just $29 With Early Black Friday Deal

Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner, and you can already save big on some of the hottest games beforehand. Right now at Amazon, WarioWare: Get It Together is just $29, and it's only a few bucks more at Best Buy. The latest collection of microgames is definitely worth checking out, especially at that price.

The physical version of WarioWare: Get It Together is $29 at Amazon, with the digital version costing $33 (the same price as the Best Buy version). This is down from $50, making it an awesome time to buy the game ahead of gift-giving this holiday season.

WarioWare: Get It Together comes with more than 200 different microgames, which are each a few seconds long and differ wildly in style and objective. It comes with a story mode and even character-customization options, as you'll be taking Wario and pals into the microgames themselves. Multiplayer is also supported, both via local wireless play or together on one system.

