Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Adds New Career Today, The Warrior Priest

As part of The Game Awards, Fatshark announced a new career for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and it's out today on some platforms. The new career is the Warrior Priest for Victor Saltzpyre, and it's the fourth career in the game so far.

"Powered by his normal fearless and sassy behavior, Saltzpyre shines extra bright when throwing around a mighty hammer infused with Sigmar's powers," reads a line from the Priest's description.

Players can expect a new talent tree, more weapon types, additional abilities, and a new Warrior Priest skin as part of the update. Best of all, Steam and Xbox players can grab the DLC right now, while it's scheduled for release on PlayStation consoles in January 2022.

Below is a rundown of Warrior Priest features, as written by Fatshark: