Warhammer Skulls Showcase Roundup: Total War, Tempestfall, Darkside, And More

During an extremely info-packed Skulls Showcase on June 3, a whole bunch of different Warhammer games--including brand-new titles and DLC for existing ones--were featured. They come from a variety of genres, giving just about every type of Warhammer fan something to get excited about, and we've got a roundup of the news here. Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40:000: Darktide, and the new Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef were among the biggest games shown.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

The "one more thing" for the Skulls presentation was Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, a turn-based tactical game being developed by Frontier and Complex Games that will be released next year. More details are coming this August, but it will let you take charge of the Space Marine's Grey Knights chapter and battle against The Bloom cosmic plague.

Warhammer 40,000: Shoots, Blood, & Teef

Well, this is a weird one. Warhammer 40,000: Shoots, Blood, & Teef is a 2D action-platformer from the creators of Guns, Gore & Cannoli, and it allows you to play as four classes and unleash an onslaught of bullets and hellfire on your enemies using a powerful attack. The game also supports competitive and cooperative multiplayer, and there are over 20 different weapons to choose from. It's coming in 2022 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The upcoming first-person cooperative shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide aims to be the sci-fi unvierse's answer to the Vermintide games, and it's being co-written by Dan Abnett. Abnett has a long history with the Warhammer franchise, having written numerous novels. The presentation also revealed more information on the Tertium Kive city. Darktide will release exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Speaking of Vermintide 2, the game's new career, called Kerillian, has been announced, and the Chaos Wastes are live on Xbox. If you are playing during Skulls for the Skull Throne, you also get a time-limited portrait frame.

Total War: Warhammer III

The upcoming Total War: Warhammer III will include the playable Legendary Lord for Khorne, and a full Khorne roster will be coming soon. Alongside the new game information, the DLC Silence & Fury is coming to Total War: Warhammer II. This DLC will bring back the Beastmen and it's coming in July.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall

A VR-exclusive Warhammer game coming to both PC VR and Oculus Quest devices, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall got its official gameplay reveal trailer during the showcase. You'll be able to use classic Lord-Arcanum weapons in a full-length campaign. It's going to release this summer, so you won't have to wait too long to decapitate some enemies in brutal first-person VR, but you can also sign up for a closed beta.

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade

Available now in Europe and Australia, Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade is launching in the United States. It's available on mobile devices with Windows 10 support coming soon. A CG trailer was shown during the presentation, and as part of the Skulls festivities, an update allows you to customize the look of your Imperial Knight.

Blood Bowl 3

The deadly Blood Bowl 3 got a gameplay reveal alongside the Elven Union team during the Skulls event, and we also learned when we'll be able to play the game. A closed beta has already begun, and there will also be an early access version released in September. The final game is scheduled for February 2022 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Switch, and there are three teams to try during the beta. To participate, you'll need to go the official site and register , with a code sent to your email if selected.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

The turn-based tactics game Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is out on July 15, and the Sisters of Battle were announced for the game during the Skulls presentation. You'll be able to take the Battle Sisters Squad unit into combat and utilize their balanced style, while the Seraphim unit focuses on mobility and can leap across the battlefield to catch enemies off-guard.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena, which is the Warhammer universe's take on auto-battling, got a gameplay reveal during the showcase. Four players can each select and arrange units before they send them into battle, and planning out your army to maximize synergy based on class composition and faction is the key to success. It'll be available on iOS, Android, and PC.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower

A new free campaign expansion called Shadows over Hammerhal is coming to Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower. The expansion features 35 new environments and the new Evocator Prime hero, along with 10 new enemy types. The expansion is already live on PC, complete with cross-platform save support, and the full game is out on PC, iOS, and Android.

Warhammer Underworlds: Online

The full game is free to keep right now as part of the Skulls celebration--you can claim through June 10--and Warhammer Underworlds: Online has received a new DLC, bringing the cannibals Garrek's Reavers to the game. You can also find discounts on existing DLC right now via Steam.