Warhammer Event Gets Rebranded With A June Livestream Planned

The week-long event Warhammer Skulls (previously called Skulls for the Skull Throne) kicks off on Thursday, June 3 with a livestream dedicated to all things Warhammer, including information about new games.

The presentation goes live on June 3 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on the official Warhammer Twitch channel. Fans can expect a bevy of announcements, from new games to updates planned for available titles. There are even opportunities to get store-specific free-to-keep games during Warhammer Skulls, though the offerings haven't been specified. In either case, fans should check storefronts across GOG, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox for various content. This includes discounts on games and DLC, preorder offerings, and free updates.

This year marks the fifth Warhammer Skulls event. Typically taking place on Steam inside various associated games, the week-long celebration inundates fans with a litany of Warhammer content. This includes things like Warhammer-themed skins for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warships, game discounts, and free in-game content such as weapons.

There are several Warhammer-related games in development right now, with two that have been revealed: a cooperative FPS for Xbox Series X|S called Warhammer 40K: Darktide and Total War: Warhammer 3. Both are slated to launch sometime this year.