Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Announced At The Game Awards

Saber Interactive announced Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 at The Game Awards with a cinematic trailer, showing a squad of Space Marines takeout an alien threat. Players take on the role of the superhuman space marines to fight off the Tyranid horde. The original third-person shooter hack-and-slash game released in 2011.

First look at Space Marine II with a deeper dive from @tweetsSaber’s @TimWillits and the star of the game, @CliveStanden! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/OQ90XWFMQr — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

Saber Interactive previously made World War Z, a third-person co-op zombie shooter. The trailer is primarily cinematic, showing the elite squad of Space Marines saving regular marines from some aliens. There is also a brief glimpse of third-person shooting, looking similar to Gears of War-style shooting. It was also announced that Clive Standen from "Vikings" would be voicing the main character.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.