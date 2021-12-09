The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Announced At The Game Awards

Developed by Saber Interactive, Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

By on

1 Comments

Saber Interactive announced Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 at The Game Awards with a cinematic trailer, showing a squad of Space Marines takeout an alien threat. Players take on the role of the superhuman space marines to fight off the Tyranid horde. The original third-person shooter hack-and-slash game released in 2011.

Saber Interactive previously made World War Z, a third-person co-op zombie shooter. The trailer is primarily cinematic, showing the elite squad of Space Marines saving regular marines from some aliens. There is also a brief glimpse of third-person shooting, looking similar to Gears of War-style shooting. It was also announced that Clive Standen from "Vikings" would be voicing the main character.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
The Game Awards
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)