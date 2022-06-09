Warhammer 40K: Darktide Releasing September 13, On Xbox Game Pass

A new trailer for Warhammer 40K: Darktide shown at Summer Game Fest Live revealed the release date in an appropriately brutal fashion. The follow-up to Vermintide will release on PC and Xbox consoles on September 13, 2022. The trailer also revealed it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The trailer showed some cinematic moments to set the stage and then got into the bloody action that made Vermintide such a brutal treat, as you got to watch as the Warhammer marines mow down scads of enemies.