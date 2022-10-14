Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16.

The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.

Darktide is a first-person four-player co-op action game a la Warhammer Vermintide, which was also developed by Fatshark. Vermintide is set in Warhammer's medieval fantasy setting, while Darktide takes place in the far-future, space-facing world of 40K. Vermintide let you take control of specific characters, each with an associated class. In Darktide, you make your own character and customize their class and backstory. The game intends to add more replayability and flexibility to the Vermintide formula, adding a loot system and expanding on level variants. If you don't get into the beta or want a sense how it plays, you can read GameSpot's preview of Darktide or check out 11 minutes of Psyker class gameplay footage.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide releases on November 30 on PC. An Xbox Series X|S release date is upcoming and the game will be featured on Game Pass.