Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Launches In August

The hex-based strategy mobile game is officially launching for mobile devices on August 15.

Tacticus is a strategy game based in the Warhammer 40,000 universe for mobile devices and it is officially launching on August 15 after having spent some time in beta. The game will include a narrative campaign as well as additional PvE and PvP modes.

The game is developed by Snowprint Studios, which previously released Legend of Solguard, a unique match-three RPG, and Rivengard, a well-regarded hex-based strategy game. Like Rivengard, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is also a hex-based strategy game.

Now Playing: Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Launch Announcement Trailer

Tacticus features eight Warhammer 40,000 factions that you can choose to play as or against. Snowprint promises that additional factions will be added in the future alongside regular updates. The game will also feature the opportunity for guilds to collaborate to tackle bosses. Each of the eight factions features its own narrative written by Warhammer author Matt Fobeck and as you play you will unlock various squads of powerful warriors. Alongside the factions and squads of powerful warriors, 40 heroes will also be available in the game at launch.

You can pre-register for the game now on Tacticus' official site, which will earn you special rewards when the game officially launches next month. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus launches August 15 on mobile devices. For more from the Warhammer universe, you can read our hands-on preview of Warhammer 40,000 Darktide. You can also read a round-up of Warhammer game announcements from the recent Warhammer Skulls event.

