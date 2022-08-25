Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Adds Synchronous PvP

Snowprint Studios has announced that PvP is now available for its mobile game Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. This is the first Warhammer mobile game to feature PvP. To celebrate the event, a PvP tournament will be held today, August 25.

The tournament will run for 48 hours, and players level six and above will be eligible to participate. Upcoming tournaments will also be announced regularly within the game.

In Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, players can choose between eight different factions to play as or go against, with additional factions being added in at a later date. Matt Forbeck wrote the game's PvE campaign, and players who play the campaign will be able to unlock a variety of squads that feature powerful warriors. In addition to having a variety of squads and warriors, players can pick from 40 different heroes to play as, and they can work together with guilds to fight bosses.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

