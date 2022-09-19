Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Adds Aeldari Faction

Snowprint Studios has added a ninth faction to its mobile game Warhammer: 40,000: Tacticus. The Aeldari faction is the latest since the PvP update was introduced last month.

A PvP tournament was held last month to celebrate the launch of the August update. During the tournament, Snowprint Studios announced that Calandis Tawaren, a veteran ranger, and Aethana Barantharal, an autarch, will be coming in October.

Calandis is described as a master of stealth and combat, and due to their ranger skills, they can blend into any environment around them. Since Aethana is an autarch, they're mainly known for their strategic knowledge, martial skills, and strength of will.

In Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, players can choose between nine factions to play as or against. Players will also have a variety of squads and warriors to pick from in-game and can select from 40 different heroes to play as.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

