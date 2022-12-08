Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game.

Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.



Get ready for spectacular action in #SpaceMarine2’s Gameplay Reveal, premiered at #TheGameAwards.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 comes to you in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Wishlist now: https://t.co/WcUWuD96K1

The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced action, as well as the huge buildings Captain Titus will fight aliens in. It's available to wishlist on Steam right now. Space Marine 2 was actually first announced at The Game Awards in 2021, but without release year attached at the time.

Much of the gameplay seems very similar to the original Space Marine--which means players can expect both melee and shooter action, and slashing through big waves of alien hordes. Saber Interactive is more recently known for World War Z, a co-op zombie shooter.

Space Marine was rated a 7/10 in GameSpot's Space Marine review. Reviewer Kevin VanOrd praised the game for its fun combination of melee and shooter action, but criticized its dull narrative and roster of characters.

Space Marine 2 will release in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.