Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef Swaps Gangsters For Orks

This week's Warhammer Skulls Showcase had a lot of content to show off, most of which has been carried by the power-armoured shoulders of the Space Marines who exist in that grim and dark universe. For Warhammer 40K fans looking for a different and greener type of action, there is an alternative on the way in the form of everyone's favourite green-skinned war boys, the Orks.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef is a 2D action game that is coming to console and PC, from the developers of the Guns, Gore & Cannoli series. Just like those games, the focus is on action but with an idiotic mass of green muscle powered by a gestalt psychic field of savage idiocy instead of a gangster straight out of the 1920s.

Seems chill

The Rogueside-developed game will feature four classes, each with their own unique toolkit and playstyle, over 20 to weapons to use, and multiplayer modes to take part in. Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Switch in 2022.

Other games revealed during this week's Warhammer showcase include Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower, and the first gameplay reveal for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena. You can read about all those games and much more in our roundup of the event.