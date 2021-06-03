E3 2021 Every Confirmed Game Breath of The Wild 2 Prime Day 2021 Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg King of Fighters XV Delayed Nintendo Direct

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef Swaps Gangsters For Orks

Rain destruction on dem 'umies in this new Warhammer game from the studio behind Guns, Gore, & Cannoli.

This week's Warhammer Skulls Showcase had a lot of content to show off, most of which has been carried by the power-armoured shoulders of the Space Marines who exist in that grim and dark universe. For Warhammer 40K fans looking for a different and greener type of action, there is an alternative on the way in the form of everyone's favourite green-skinned war boys, the Orks.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef is a 2D action game that is coming to console and PC, from the developers of the Guns, Gore & Cannoli series. Just like those games, the focus is on action but with an idiotic mass of green muscle powered by a gestalt psychic field of savage idiocy instead of a gangster straight out of the 1920s.

Seems chill
The Rogueside-developed game will feature four classes, each with their own unique toolkit and playstyle, over 20 to weapons to use, and multiplayer modes to take part in. Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, & Teef will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Switch in 2022.

Other games revealed during this week's Warhammer showcase include Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower, and the first gameplay reveal for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena. You can read about all those games and much more in our roundup of the event.

