Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Video Shows Off New Gameplay Footage, Details

You have freedom to explore, profit, and conquer in the first CRPG from Warhammer 40,000.

It seems impossible given the franchise's decades-long history, but the Warhammer 40,000 series has not yet seen a classic role-playing video game. That is changing with Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and developer Owlcat Games has released a new video--which GameSpot can exclusively reveal--that goes into even more detail about how players will seek glory and a whole lot of cash as the titular Rogue Trader.

As a Rogue Trader, you will be "unbound" my most common laws others must abide by, according to Owlcat, and your "decisions and deeds send ripples throughout entire star systems and change the in-game world and those who inhabit." It's what you'd expect from an honest-to-goodness classic RPG, where player-choice and consequences are a huge part of the appeal.

Because Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader features a healthy dose of turn-based combat--which would not bode well for a trader travelling alone--you'll be joined by several possible companions. These include familiar 40,000 archetypes like Battle Sisters and psykers, as well as the legendary Space Marines. How you decide to build your squad is completely up to you, however, if you favor one style of play and want to lean into it rather than have a balanced team.

"The freedom to forge your own path in a universe ripe for adventure is the main reason why we chose the Rogue Trader as our protagonist," said lead narrative designer Olga Kellner in the video. Kellner added that the game should appeal to those who are knowledge about other Warhammer 40,000 material as well as complete newcomers.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is currently in development for PC and consoles. No release date has been announced thus far.

