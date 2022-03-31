Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Release Date Locked And Loaded For September 13

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a new release date in its sights, as the game based on the popular tabletop franchise will launch on September 13.

Originally scheduled to bring a dose of grim--and possibly dark--action to Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2021, developer Fatshark delayed the game last year so that more time could be spent on polishing it up.

In case you missed its 2020 reveal, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide takes the form of a four-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium, where you'll need to fight with your friends against hordes of enemies while using a combination of ranged and melee weapons. Things naturally get messy in each mission, as you root out the demonic forces of chaos from the local citizenry with the help of sharp-edged exorcism equipment.

If that's not enough Warhammer for you, the franchise has a number of other titles in development that will be out eventually. Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters is a new take on the classic XCOM-style RPG from 1998, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef swaps cannoli for Ork stupidity in a 2D shooter package, and World War Z developer Saber Interactive is working on a sequel to the cult-classic Warhammer 40K: Space Marine.

As for players who want to take the fight to the forces of chaos by throwing heavily-armed supersoldiers into the Eye of Terror, there's also the latest real-time strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3, which is currently available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.