Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets Delayed To 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was originally was scheduled to bring its cooperative grimdark action to Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year, but the development team at Fatshark has opted to delay the game until Spring 2022. This is in order to give it more polish, so you will have to settle for the approximately 347 other Warhammer games releasing before then, instead.

The announcement was made on Twitter, with Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund saying the pandemic has been challenging for the team and that the company has "a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal."

An update on Darktide's launch window pic.twitter.com/kY0GjmpZuu — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (@Darktide40K) July 15, 2021

Interestingly, the update also mentions taking time to "invest in more systems to support Darkside for years to come." We've reached out for clarification about this and whether it refers to in-game systems for ongoing play or additional consoles, as it's currently only supposed to come to Xbox and PC.

"We couldn't be more excited about Darktide," Wahlund added. "In fact, the toughest part of this decision is the fact that we won't be able to put the game in your hands sooner. But I hope that you will join us in Hive Tertium early next year!"

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is essentially the science-fiction version of the Warhammer Vermintide games that have been released over the last several years, combining cooperative role-playing with first-person action. Because this game is set in the 40,000 universe, you'll be able to use plenty of guns, too, but it isn't strictly a first-person shooter.