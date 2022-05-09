Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters Players Will Receive All Twitch Drop Items For Free Following Backlash

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, a new XCOM-like tactics game set in Games Workshop's grimdark sci-fi universe, has players upset over exclusive items only obtainable via watching streams on Twitch. Because of player complaints, the items will be made free for all players later this month.

The game's Twitch Drops work like Twitch Drops in many other games--watch a certain number of hours of select Twitch channels participating in the promotion and score some free in-game items. What's upsetting some players, however, is that the items are currently exclusive to the Twitch Drop campaign and can't be earned in-game in any other way.

Having exclusive cosmetic items for Twitch Drops isn't exactly new--games like New World and Lost Ark, for example, have recently featured similar promotions--but the Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters community in particular is not happy about the situation, leading to numerous negative reviews about the game on Steam that highlight the issues with its Twitch Drop promotion.

Developer Complex Games has taken notice, and has stated that a free update later this month will reward all players with the items that are currently exclusive to the Twitch Drop campaign.

"One of the areas we have noted is the frustrations around the various Twitch drop campaigns we ran around the launch of the game," Complex Games' statement reads. "Whilst the sole objective of these campaigns was to drive awareness, we understand many feel this locked in-game items away from them.

"This was certainly not our intention and we appreciate you sharing your thoughts on this. As such, we will make all items from every Twitch Drop campaign available to players via one of our planned updates in May. We will confirm which update and exact date when this is finalised."

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters currently sports an aggregate score of 81 on Metacritic, with "Mostly Positive" reviews overall on Steam.